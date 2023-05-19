Kerala SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Result at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Check Latest News and Previous Year Stats

SSLC Result 2023 Kerala to be announced today, May 19, 2023. The results will be announced at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 SSLC exams can check their results through the link given here.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board of Public Examination will be announcing the Kerala SSLC results today, May 19, 2023. Although the date for the announcement of the board results was set for May 20, 2023, officials have now announced that the SSLC results will be announced a day earlier. The results will be announced by 3 pm by the state education minister V Sivankutty. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams will be able to check the SSLC Result through the link given on the website.

Kerala board conducted the SSLC class 10 exams from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Approximately 4,19,362 students have appeared for the Kerala board SSLC exams. To check the board results candidates can visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates are required to enter the SSLC roll number in the result link to check the board results. Keep visiting this page for regular updates on Kerala SSLC Result 2023.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023 will also be available for students on the Saphalam 2023 mobile app. Students can login to their accounts on the app to check their SSLC Results and download the mark sheet

To Check the Kerala SSLC Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required login details. Students can check their SSLC board results by entering their class 10 roll number in the result link given on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board exams will be able to check their results through the link given on the official website. Students can check their board results at

