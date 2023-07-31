KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1291 Vacancy, Check Last Date, Eligibility

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: King George's Medical University is hiring for 1291 Nursing Officer Posts. Check Online Application Link, Detailed Notification, Vacancies, How to Apply and Other Details.

KGMU Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow is looking to recruit candidates for Nursing Officers. A total of 1291 vacancies are notified by the university.

The application process for KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 has already started on 22 July 2023 on the official website. Candidates can submit the online application on the official website kgmu.org of King George's Medical University. The last date for submission of the application is 10 August 2023.

Candidates interested in the posts can check the eligibility, selection process, salary and other details below:

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023

The official notification PDF for KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 has been released along with the online application link. Here is the KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 notification PDF download link and registration link.

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF Download Here KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Online Application Link Apply Here

Highlights of KGMU Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023

Candidates can check the information mentioned in the KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 notification PDF in the table below.

Recruitment Organization King George's Medical University (KGMU) Post Name Nursing Officer (Sister Grade-II) Ad Number KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Number of vacancies 1291 pay Rs. 44900 - Rs. 142400/- (Level-7 Pay Matrix) Job Location Uttar Pradesh (UP) Last Date to Apply 10 August 2023 How to apply Online Official Website kgmu.org

Important Dates of KGMU Nursing Officer Apply Online 2023

KGMU Nursing Officer Notification 2023 has announced the application dates along with PDF. Candidates can check all the important dates regarding nursing officer recruitment in the table given below.

Subject Important Dates Date to Apply for KGMU Nursing Officer Post 22 July 2023 Last date to apply for KGMU Nursing Officer 10 August 2023 KGMU Nursing Officer CBT Exam Date - KGMU Nursing Officer Document Verification -

Eligibility Criteria for KGMU Nursing Officer

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have B.Sc. Nursing or (GNM + 2 years experience).

Age Limit:

The age limit for KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment is 18-40 years. The maximum age relaxation will be given as per the rules of the government.

KGMU Nursing Officer 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the following stages:

Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Document Verification Medical tests

How to Apply for KGMU Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023?

Follow the steps given below to apply for KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023:

First of all, go to the KGMU website kgmu.org. Click on the apply online link on the home page. Enter the information in the application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Finally, take a printout of the application form.

KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates applying for KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 will have to pay the application fee mentioned in the official notification. Which is as follows: