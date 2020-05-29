Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Onine for 29 Staff Nurse, DEO & Other Posts, Online Link Active from 29 May to 1 June

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Khadki Cantonment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 1 June 2020

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Gynaecologist - 1 Post

Casualty Medical Officer - 1 Post

X-Ray Technician - 1 Post

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Dialysis Technician - 2 Posts

Laboratory Technician - 4 Posts

Staff Nurse - 12 Posts

Pharmacist - 4 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Dialysis Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Gynaecologist -MS / DNB (Gyn & Obst), MMC Reg.

Casualty Medical Officer - MBBS, MMC Reg.

X-Ray Technician - HSC with X-Ray Technician course.

Physiotherapist - BPTh.

Dialysis Technician -BSc (Dialysis Technician).

Laboratory Technician - BSc (PGDMLT)/ BSc(MLT).

Staff Nurse - GNM / BSc , Registration with MNC.

Pharmacist - B Pharm/D Pharm, Registration with MPRC.

Data Entry Operator - Graduate, MSCIT.

Pay Scale

Gynaecologist - Rs. 75000/-

Casualty Medical Officer - Rs. 55000/-

X-Ray Technician - Rs. 20000/-

Physiotherapist, Dialysis Technician, Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse - Rs. 19590/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 17790/-

Data Entry Operator - Rs. 12150/-

How to apply for Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the online mode from 29 May to 1 June 2020 till 4 PM.

