Study at Home
Search

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Onine for 29 Staff Nurse, DEO & Other Posts, Online Link Active from 29 May to 1 June

Khadki CB Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 29 Vacancies. Check detailed information here.

May 29, 2020 16:14 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020
Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Khadki Cantonment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 June 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 May 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 1 June 2020

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Gynaecologist - 1 Post
  • Casualty Medical Officer - 1 Post
  • X-Ray Technician - 1 Post
  • Physiotherapist - 1 Post
  • Dialysis Technician - 2 Posts
  • Laboratory Technician - 4 Posts
  • Staff Nurse - 12 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 4 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Dialysis Technician Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Gynaecologist -MS / DNB (Gyn & Obst), MMC Reg.
  • Casualty Medical Officer - MBBS, MMC Reg.
  • X-Ray Technician - HSC with X-Ray Technician course.
  • Physiotherapist - BPTh.
  • Dialysis Technician -BSc (Dialysis Technician).
  • Laboratory Technician - BSc (PGDMLT)/ BSc(MLT).
  • Staff Nurse - GNM / BSc , Registration with MNC.
  • Pharmacist - B Pharm/D Pharm, Registration with MPRC.
  • Data Entry Operator - Graduate, MSCIT.

Pay Scale

Gynaecologist - Rs. 75000/-

Casualty Medical Officer - Rs. 55000/-

X-Ray Technician - Rs. 20000/-

Physiotherapist, Dialysis Technician, Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse - Rs. 19590/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 17790/-

Data Entry Operator - Rs. 12150/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the online mode from 29 May to 1 June 2020 till 4 PM.

Latest Government Jobs:

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: 11 Vacancies for Member, Specialist Gender and Other Posts, Graduates can apply

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Senior Residents Posts, Interview on 10 June

SPSC Sikkim Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2020, Online Application begins Started @spscskm.gov.in

 

Job Summary
NotificationKhadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Onine for 29 Staff Nurse, DEO & Other Posts, Online Link Active from 29 May to 1 June
Notification DateMay 29, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionMay 29, 2020
Citypune
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories