Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Onine for 29 Staff Nurse, DEO & Other Posts, Online Link Active from 29 May to 1 June

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Khadki Cantonment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 29 May 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 1 June 2020
Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Gynaecologist - 1 Post
- Casualty Medical Officer - 1 Post
- X-Ray Technician - 1 Post
- Physiotherapist - 1 Post
- Dialysis Technician - 2 Posts
- Laboratory Technician - 4 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 12 Posts
- Pharmacist - 4 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Dialysis Technician Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Gynaecologist -MS / DNB (Gyn & Obst), MMC Reg.
- Casualty Medical Officer - MBBS, MMC Reg.
- X-Ray Technician - HSC with X-Ray Technician course.
- Physiotherapist - BPTh.
- Dialysis Technician -BSc (Dialysis Technician).
- Laboratory Technician - BSc (PGDMLT)/ BSc(MLT).
- Staff Nurse - GNM / BSc , Registration with MNC.
- Pharmacist - B Pharm/D Pharm, Registration with MPRC.
- Data Entry Operator - Graduate, MSCIT.
Pay Scale
Gynaecologist - Rs. 75000/-
Casualty Medical Officer - Rs. 55000/-
X-Ray Technician - Rs. 20000/-
Physiotherapist, Dialysis Technician, Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse - Rs. 19590/-
Pharmacist - Rs. 17790/-
Data Entry Operator - Rs. 12150/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the online mode from 29 May to 1 June 2020 till 4 PM.
