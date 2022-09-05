KIMS Secures 16th All India Rank, Best in Odisha

The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here, which has been at the forefront of path breaking research work and advanced medical care, has been ranked the 16th best private medical institute in India.

In the latest survey conducted by the Week Magazine in association with Hansa Research, KIMS, a constituent of KIIT Deemed-to-be-University, has also been adjudged as the top medical institute in Odisha.

The ranking has once underscored KIMS’ sustained focus on providing high-quality care and treatment to patients and its relentless pursuit of research activities. The medical centre takes pride in having doctors of eminence, some of whom are Padma awardees and represent the finest minds in their fields.

In July, the Education Ministry’s NIRF had ranked KIMS as the 30th best medical institute in the country. In April, it secured the overall 5th rank in Eastern Region and second Best in Odisha among medical colleges in the Outlook Health Best Hospital Ranking 2022, presented by the Outlook magazine and NEB Research.

KIMS made a humble beginning in 2007 as a constituent School of Medicine under KIIT Deemed-to-be-University. It was the product of the dream and vision of the KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta to offer quality healthcare and service to people from all walks of life. Today it is recognised as Eastern India’s biggest health-care service provider.

On July 29 KIMS added a Super Specialty Hospital and KIMS Cancer Center to redefine the healthcare delivery process in Odisha and the neighbouring states.

