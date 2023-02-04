Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 For Pharmacist, Sanitary Inspector And Other Posts @kirkee.cantt.gov.in: Check Eligibility

Kirkee Cantt has invited online applications for the Pharmacist and other Posts on its official website. Check Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Kirkee Cantonment Board, Ministry of Defence, Government of India has published notification in the Employment News (21 January-27 January) 2023 for various posts including Pharmacist, Stenographer, Dresser, Mali, Watchman, Peon, Wireman, Sanitary Inspector and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 7th/10th/12th & Certification/MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job :

27/1/Recruitment/V.Posts/P-64

Important Dates Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 March 2023

Vacancy Details Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Registrar-01

Pediatrician-01

Asstt. Medical Officer-03

Pharmacist-01

Physiotherapist-01

X-RAY Technician-02

Stenographer-01

Mali-06

Dresser-01

Ward Aya-06

Ward Boy-04

Poundkeeper-01

Mazdoor-06

Watchman-11

Peon-03

Fireman-04

Carpenter-01

Mason-01

Wireman-03

Sanitary Inspector-03

Sweeper-37

Eligibility Criteria Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Registrar-MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Pediatrician-MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Asstt. Medical Officer-MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Phamacist-SSC with Diploma in Pharmacy or B Pharmacy

Physiotherapist-01

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility /age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Kirkee Cantonment Board, Pune-kirkee.cantt.gov.in Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Kirkee Cantonment Board, Ministry of Defence, Government of India invites online applications for various Posts Advertisement No : 27/1/Recruitment/V.Posts/P-64 Dated (Employment News): 04th Feb 2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website kirkee.cantt.gov.in on or before 06 March 2023.