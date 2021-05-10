Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 for 205 Staff Nurse Posts, Download KMC Notice @kmcgov.in

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021: Kolkata City, National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society has published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse on contractual basis for Urban Primary Health Centres in Kolkata City area on kmcgov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the drop box on 12 May 2021 and 13 May 2021.

Important Date

Application Submission Date - 12 May 2021 and 13 May 2021 from 11.30am. to 4:00 pm

Kolkata City NUHM Society Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 205 Posts

Unreserved - 72 Unreserved (Person with Disabilities) - 09 Unreserved (Meritorious Sports person) - 06 SC - 61 ST- 18 OBC-A - 28 OBC-B - 11

Kolkata City NUHM Staff Nurse Officer Salary:

Rs. 25,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Kolkata City NUHM Society Staff Nurse Job

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have completed GNM training course from an institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council / West Bengal Nursing Council OR The candidate should have completed B.Sc Nursing Course.

The candidates must be registered under West Bengal Nursing Council and must have proficiency in Bengali.

Age Limit:

40 years

How to Apply for Kolkata City NUHM Society Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates are requested to submit their application in a sealed envelope addressed to "Chief Municipal Health Officer/Secretary, Kolkata City NUHM Society CMO Bldg, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 70013”. The sealed envelope should be submitted in the drop box in front of room no 254, 2nd floor of CMO Bldg on 12 May and 14 May from 11.30am. to 4:00 pm.