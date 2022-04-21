Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Civic Volunteer Posts @kolkatapolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022: Kolkata Police Department is hiring candidates for Civic Volunteer Posts. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts latest by 26 April 2022. No application will be received after the last date and time of receipt of the application. Selection of Civic Volunteers for enrolment in Kolkata Police will be done through the process of Interviews. Interested candidates can download application forms from the official Website of Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) OR may collect the same from the concerned Office of Kolkata Police. Check eligibility, important dates, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 26 April 2022

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Civic Volunteer - 30 Posts

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Class VIII Pass.

Eligibility Criteria:

Preferably a resident of the area under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

Should not have any criminal record against the applicant in any Police Station.

Should be physically and mentally fit.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age of the applicant should not be less than 20 years and not more than 60 years as on 1st day of January, 2022.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of Civic Volunteers for enrolment in Kolkata Police will be done through the process of Interview.

Download Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Applicants will download the prescribed “Application Form” from the official Website of Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) OR may collect the same from the concerned Office of Kolkata Police. Candidates are required to submit Duly filled in application form along with the prescribed documents to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Kolkata Police at 138, S. N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata 700013. in person or by post latest by 26 April 2022. The sealed envelope containing the application should be superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIC VOLUNTEER”.