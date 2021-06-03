Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 for Accounts Assistant,Section Officer and Other Posts, Download @konkanrailway.com

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has published the recruitment a notification for the post of Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Accounts Assistant and Deputy General Manager (Finance) on konkanrailway.com.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the KRCL Recruitment 2021 on or before 01 July 2021.

Konkan Railway Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 01 July 2021

Konkan Railway Vacancy Details

Accounts Assistant - 7 Posts Assistant Accounts Officer - 2 Posts Section Officer - 2 Posts Deputy General Manager (Finance) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Accounts Assistant and DGM

Educational Qualification:

Accounts Assistant - B.Com from a recognized university 3 years experience in Accounts department in a public limited company Assistant Accounts Officer - CMA / CA Section Officer - B.Com from a recognized university and 7 years experience in Accounts department in a public limited company Deputy General Manager (Finance) - CMA / CA Minimum 5 years experience in reputed firms / public limited companies.

Age Limit:

Accounts Assistant - 35 years Assistant Accounts Officer - 35 years Section Officer - 40 years Deputy General Manager (Finance) - 45 years

Selection Process for Konkan Railway Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Accounts Assistant and DGM

Only provisionally eligible candidates shall be called for the selection process. The candidate will be interviewed by a nominated Committee and the selection will be finalized on merit based on the performance in the interview, qualification and post qualification experience gained by the Candidate.

How to Apply for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 ?

The application completed in all respect, with full signature and a self attested passport size photo affixed in the space provided along with enclosures and clearly mentioning the above Notification No. and Post applied for should reach to Dy. Chief Personnel Officer/R by email on e-mail id helpdskrectcell@krcl.co.in on or before 01 July 2021 at 5:30 PM.