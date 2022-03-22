Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 for AE, Sr. Technical Assistant and Other Posts

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Deputy Chief Engineer /Project, Assistant Engineer, Project Engineer and Sr. Technical Assistant on 15 March and 25 March 2022.

Interview Details

Post Name Date and Time Venue AE, STA, Project Engineer 15 March 2022 from 9 AM to 12 PM At Executive Club, Konkan Rail Vihar,

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Sector-40, Seawoods (West),

Navi Mumbai, 400706 Deputy Chief Engineer /Project 25 March 2022 from 9 AM to 12 PM Recruitment Cell, 6th Floor,

Corporate office, Belapur Bhavan,

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.,

CBD Belapur, Navi-Mumbai

Konkan Railway Vacancy Details

Deputy Chief Engineer /Project -1 Post

Assistant Engineer - 2 Posts

Project Engineer - 2 Posts

Sr. Technical Assistant - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university. The applicant must be an Indian Citizen of sound health. The applicant should have work experience of minimum 7 years in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Metro / Highway Sectors.

Project Engineer - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university. The applicant must be an Indian Citizen of sound health. The applicant should have work experience of minimum 6 years in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Highway Sectors.

Sr. Technical Assistant - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university with minimum 3 years of experience in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Highway Sectors. OR Master of Engineering /Technology (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university with minimum 2 years of experience in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Metro / Highway Sectors.

Age Limit: