Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 for AE, Sr. Technical Assistant and Other Posts

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Deputy Chief Engineer /Project, Assistant Engineer, Project Engineer and Sr. Technical Assistant on 15 March and 25 March 2022.
Interview Details
|Post Name
|Date and Time
|Venue
|AE, STA, Project Engineer
|15 March 2022 from 9 AM to 12 PM
|At Executive Club, Konkan Rail Vihar,
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.
Sector-40, Seawoods (West),
Navi Mumbai, 400706
|Deputy Chief Engineer /Project
|25 March 2022 from 9 AM to 12 PM
|Recruitment Cell, 6th Floor,
Corporate office, Belapur Bhavan,
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.,
CBD Belapur, Navi-Mumbai
Konkan Railway Vacancy Details
- Deputy Chief Engineer /Project -1 Post
- Assistant Engineer - 2 Posts
- Project Engineer - 2 Posts
- Sr. Technical Assistant - 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Engineer - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university. The applicant must be an Indian Citizen of sound health. The applicant should have work experience of minimum 7 years in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Metro / Highway Sectors.
- Project Engineer - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university. The applicant must be an Indian Citizen of sound health. The applicant should have work experience of minimum 6 years in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Highway Sectors.
- Sr. Technical Assistant - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university with minimum 3 years of experience in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Highway Sectors. OR Master of Engineering /Technology (Civil) or its equivalent with not less than 55% marks from recognized (AICTE) university with minimum 2 years of experience in Construction of Bridges (Major & Important) in Railway / Metro / Highway Sectors.
Age Limit:
- Deputy Chief Engineer /Project - 62 years
- Assistant Engineer - 45 years
- Project Engineer - 45 years
- Sr. Technical Assistant - 35 years