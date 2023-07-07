Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24: Class 11 above scholarship of Rs. 63 thousand for two-year

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24 provides an opportunity to get a scholarship of INR 63000 for two years. Candidates studying in Class 11 and above in CBSE, ICSE and SSC boards within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. To get here complete information about the application process, deadline and eligibility, applicable colleges, and more.

Kotak Bank Junior Scholarship 2023-24: The Kotak Mahindra Group has announced and launched the Kotak Junior Scholarship programme to support the education of Class 11 above meritorious students from economically weaker sections of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Kotak Junior Scholarship is a CSR project designed to promote education and livelihood among class 11 and above students belonging to economically backward communities.

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24 is available for only those candidates whose annual family income is Rs. 3,20,000 or less. And applicants must have secured above 85% in Standard 10 Board exams (SSC, CBSE or ICSE).

Interested candidates can apply for the Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24 on or before July 15. The Kotak Junior Scholarship application form can be filled out through the official website - kotakeducation.org. Candidates have to fill in the required details and upload relevant documents while filling out the application form.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Junior Scholarship 2023-24 Details:

The Kotak Junior Scholarship's important points are mentioned below.

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24 Details Application Process Starts on June 5, 2023 Last Date to apply July 15, 2023 Official Link Click Here Scholarships Amount An amount of Rs. 63,000 will be allotted for the 2 years of the scholarship program. Applicable for Above 85% marks in Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2023

Annual family income must be Rs. 3,20,000 or less

Class 11 at junior colleges/schools in Mumbai for Arts, Commerce and Science Streams, in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24: What are the Dates and Timeline

Candidates can apply for Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24 latest by July 15. The application form can be filled out online from the official website - kotakeducation.org.

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria required for the scholarship application are as follows.

Applicants must secure above 85% in Standard 10 Board exams (SSC, CBSE or ICSE)

Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs. 3,20,000 or less

Belong to Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24: How can you apply?

The stepwise procedure to fill out the scholarship application form is mentioned below.

Step 1: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ to fill out the MBA Scholarship form

Step 2: You will now be redirected to the official website

Step 3: Candidates are advised to read all the details carefully before applying for the scholarship

Step 4: Get a mobile OTP for identity verification

Step 5: After registration, log in and fill the application form with your email ID or phone number and password

Step 6: Log in to the application portal and fill in all the required details

Step 7: Upload the required documents as required

Step 8: An Income Certificate will be required to be submitted to Kotak Education Foundation within 3 months of filling the application form. The income on the certificate should match the income listed on the application form

Step 9: You can obtain an Income Certificate from https://aaplesarkar.mahaonline.gov.in/en

Step 10: Selected students will be informed by KEF through a congratulatory telephone call or message on or before 30th August 2023

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24: Documents Required

Candidates are required to submit the following documents at the time of applying for the scholarship

Income certificate (उत्पन्नाचा दाखला ) from collector’s office(Maharashtra or Government of India)

Recent passport-size photograph (mandatory)

Aadhaar Card of the student (mandatory)

Aadhaar Card of both parents (mandatory)

PAN Card of at least one earning parent/guardian

SSC Mark Sheet - soft copy allowed (mandatory)

School Leaving Certificate

The latest copy of the IT Return and Form 26AS - if income tax has been paid or IT Return has been filed by any family member

Death Certificate in the case of a single parent

Student’s Bank Account details - bank statement or first page of bank passbook (mandatory)

About: Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24

Kotak Education Foundation, founded in 2007, aids children and youth from underprivileged families through a range of initiatives that support education. School Education, Scholarships and Vocational Education programs help deserving students study, reach their full potential and gain a means of livelihood.

KEF has partnered with 200 schools in and around Mumbai, impacting more than 1,00,000 students, 30,000 parents, 10,000 teachers and 1,000 school leaders. Students facilitated by KEF have become engineers, doctors, and finance professionals, and are now role models for their community.

KEF’s school education and vocational education projects operate across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Palghar. KEF is also active in different parts of the country through its Scholarship Project and financial aid to students impacted negatively by COVID-19.