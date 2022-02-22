KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 188 Vacancies from 28 Feb onwards

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @kpsc.kar.nic.in. Check KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF, KPSC AE Recruitment Eligibility, KPSC AE Recruitment Experience, KPSC AE Recruitment Selection Criteria, and other details here.

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers in Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department for Grade-1 posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience from 28 February 2022 to 30 March 2022. A total of 188 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2022

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer - 188 Posts

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding the degree of B.E.in Civil / Environmental from a University recognized by Govt. of Karnataka are eligible to apply.

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

18 years and 35 years

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Kannada Language Examination, Competitive Test, Computer-based recruitment test.

How to apply for KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 February 2022 to 30 March 2022 at kpsc.kar.nic.in. After the submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

