KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 188 Vacancies from 28 Feb onwards

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 11:41 IST
KPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers in Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department for Grade-1 posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience from 28 February 2022 to 30 March 2022. A total of 188 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 28 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2022

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer - 188 Posts

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding the degree of B.E.in Civil / Environmental from a University recognized by Govt. of Karnataka are eligible to apply. 

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • 18 years and 35 years

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Kannada Language Examination, Competitive Test, Computer-based recruitment test. 

KPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 February 2022 to 30 March 2022 at kpsc.kar.nic.in. After the submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

FAQ

How to apply for KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 February 2022 to 30 March 2022 at kpsc.kar.nic.in. After the submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Candidates holding the degree of B.E.in Civil / Environmental from a University recognized by Govt. of Karnataka are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of online application submission for KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

30 March 2022.

What is the starting date of online application submission for KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

28 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through KPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

188.

Start Now
Job Summary
Notification Date22 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission30 Mar, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
