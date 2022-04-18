KPSC Beat Officer Recruitment 2022: 500 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Beat Officer Recruitment 2022: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Beat Officer (Special Recruitment for ST from Tribal Community) - Forest (Cat.No.92/2022), (Special Recruitment for ST from Tribal Community-Daily Wages Employees of Forest) - Forest (Cat.No.93/2022). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode only. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 18 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application: 18 May 2022
KPSC Beat Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Beat Officer (Special Recruitment for ST from Tribal Community) - Forest (Cat.No.92/2022)
Number of vacancies: District wise
Thiruvananthapuram - 12 Posts
Column - 06 Posts
Pathanamthitta - 06 Posts
Quote - 12 Posts
Idukki - 24 Posts
Ernakulam - 12 Posts
Thrissur - 06 Posts
Palakkad - 36 Posts
Malappuram - 18 Posts
Kozhikode - 12 Posts
Wayanad - 102 Posts
Kennur - 27 Posts
Kosergaard - 27 Posts
Beat Officer (Special Recruitment for ST from Tribal Community-Daily Wages Employees of Forest) - Forest (Cat.No.93/2022)
Tentative Vacancy Numbers:
District wise
Thiruvananthapuram - 08 Posts
Column - 04 posts
Pathanamthitta - 04 Posts
Fort - 08 Posts
Idukki - 16 Posts
Ernakulam - 08 Posts
Thrissur - 04 Posts
Palakkad - 24 Posts
Malappuram - 12 Posts
Coke - 08 Posts
Wayanad - 68 Posts
Kennur - 18 Posts
Kosargad - 18 Posts
KPSC Beat Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: For those who have passed the SSLC equivalent, SSLC Courses completed or equivalent.
Age Limit - 18 to 41 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
Salary for Beat Officer (Special Recruitment for ST from Tribal Community) - Forest (Cat.No.92/2022): Rs. 20000 - 45800 / - (PR)
Salary for Beat Officer (Special Recruitment for ST from Tribal Community-Daily Wages Employees of Forest) - Forest (Cat.No.93/2022)- Rs. 20000 – 45800/- (PR)
Official Notification and online application
Medical Standards:
KPSC Beat Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 May 2022. After the submission of online, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.