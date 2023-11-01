KPSC Group C Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Group C Admit Card 2023 Out: Karnataka Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Group C post on its official website kpsc.kar.nic.in. Check the download link.

KPSC Group C Admit Card 2023 Out: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has released the Hall Ticket for the Group C posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the various Group C posts on November 4/5, 2023. Exams will be conducted at various exam centres across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Group c posts can download their admit card from the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

To download the KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link including Application Id and Date of Birth. You can download the admit card directly after clicking the link given below.



The written exam will be held on November 4/5, 2023 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam will have to download their admit card for all the details about the exam venue, schedule and others for the same.

You can download the hall ticket from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download KPSC Group C Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka Public Service Commission-https://kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Download Hall Ticket For Group C Posts on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials including Application Id and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

KPSC Group C 2023 Exam Update

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Group C posts on November 4/5, 2023 across the state. Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for the next round. Candidates will have to achieve the required qualifying marks to appear in the next round which is Interview and Document Verification.

Documents to Carry With KPSC Group C Hall Ticket

All the candidates who have to appear for the recruitment examination should note that they will have to carry the printout of the admit card with them on the day of the exam. Any candidate who forgets to do so will have to face troubles at the last moment and they would not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket.