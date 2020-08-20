KPSC Recruitment 2020 for 523 Group C Posts, Apply Online @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is inviting applications for recruitment to various Group C Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on official website of KPSC kpsc.kar.nic.in from 20 August to 19 September 2020.

A total of 523 vacancies are available for Drafting Assistant, Labour Inspector, Accountant , Statistical Inspector, Account Assistant, Auditors, First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies),Marketing Supervisor, Warden, Junior Account Assistant and Other Posts. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, age limit, application process, fee and all other essential details about the post.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 19 September 2020

Last date for submission of fee: 21 September 2020

KPSC Vacancy Details

Drafting Assistant - 03

Labour Inspector - 26

Accountant (Urban Local Bodies) - 21

Statistical Inspector - 17

Account Assistant - 72

Auditors - 20

First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies) - 66

Marketing Supervisor - 06

Enumerator - 06

Hostel Superintendents - 15

Warden (Boys/ Girls) - 140

Junior Account Assistant - 24

Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies) - 10

Enumerator-cum-Data Entry Operator - 45

Tide Watcher - 01

Library Assistant - 01

House Father/ House Mother - 50

Eligibility Criteria for KPSC Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Drafting Assistant: Must be holder of a Degree in Law.

Labour Inspector, Statistical Inspector, First Grade Revenue Inspector : Bachelor’s Degree

Accountant (Urban Local Bodies): B.Com.

Account Assistant: B.Com, BBM, BBA, etc.

Auditors: Degree in Commerce with Accountancy and Auditing as one of the subject of a University established by law in India

Marketing Supervisor: Bachelor’s Degree in B.Sc Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation from any recognized University.

Enumerator: Degree in Economics or Statistics

Warden: Must be a holder of a degree with degree in Education Hostel Superintendents - Must be a holder of a degree with degree in Education

Junior Account Assistant: PUC in Commerce with Accountancy as optional subject

Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies): SSLC/ 10th pass

Enumerator-cum-DEO: 10+2/ PUC pass

Tide Watcher: Secondary School Certificate/ SSLC pass

Library Assistant: Diploma in Library Science and information Management conducted by the Board of Technical Examination Department of Technical Education with an aggregate of 50 percent marks from all the semesters

House Father/ House Mother: PUC Passed

For detailed information educational qualification, check notification link given below

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit- 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 35 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download KPSC Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for KPSC Group C Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 August to 19 September 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

KPSC Group B and C Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General - Rs. 600/- + 35/-

2A, 2B, 3A and 3 B - Rs. 300/- + 35/-

Ex-Military Person - Rs. 50/- +35/-

SC/ST/Cat-1/Ph- Nil