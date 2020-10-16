KPSC Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts, Apply @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in from 20 October 2020. The last date for submitting KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Registration is 20 November 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 20 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application -20 November 2020
- Last Date Pay the application Fee – 21st November 2020
KPSC Vacancy Details
Assistant Conservator of Forest - 16 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 52650-97100/- Per Month
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Conservator of Forest
Educational Qualification:
- For B.Sc. Forestry Graduates: Must be holder of a degree in Bachelor of Science in Forestry from a recognized University.
- For Science and Engineering Graduates: Must be holder of Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Veterinary Science or Bachelor of Science degree with two or more of the following subjects namely, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Bio-hemistry, Micro-biology, Bio- Technology or a holder of Bachelor of Engineering degree in any recognized University.
- The minimum marks obtained in these degree courses shall not be less than fifty percent of the maximum marks
Age Limit:
18 to 35 years
Selection Process for KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Computer based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Preliminary Exam and Main Exam
How to apply for KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode from 20 October to 20 November 2020.
KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Notification
KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Online Application - on 20 October 2020
Application Fee:
- General Candidates: Rs. 600/-
- 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B Candidates: Rs. 300/-
- SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 50/-
- Ex-Service Candidates: Rs. Nil/-