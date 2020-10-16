KPSC Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts, Apply @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in from 20 October 2020. The last date for submitting KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Registration is 20 November 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application -20 November 2020

Last Date Pay the application Fee – 21st November 2020

KPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Conservator of Forest - 16 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 52650-97100/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Conservator of Forest

Educational Qualification:

For B.Sc. Forestry Graduates: Must be holder of a degree in Bachelor of Science in Forestry from a recognized University.

For Science and Engineering Graduates: Must be holder of Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Veterinary Science or Bachelor of Science degree with two or more of the following subjects namely, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Bio-hemistry, Micro-biology, Bio- Technology or a holder of Bachelor of Engineering degree in any recognized University.

The minimum marks obtained in these degree courses shall not be less than fifty percent of the maximum marks

Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

Selection Process for KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Preliminary Exam and Main Exam

How to apply for KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode from 20 October to 20 November 2020.

KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Notification

KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Online Application - on 20 October 2020



KPSC Official Website

Application Fee: