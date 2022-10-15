KPSC Recruitment 2022 for JE, ASO and Statistical Inspector Posts @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2022 for more than 300 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical) (HK), Statistical Inspectors (RPC) and Assistant Statistical Officers (RPC). Check Details Here.

KPSC Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is hiring Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical) (HK), Statistical Inspector (RPC) and Assistant Statistical Officer (RPC). More than 300 vacancies are available. The commission will start the registrations of the candidates on 19 October 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 17 November 2022 on kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 October 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 17 November 2022

KPSC Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 166 Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 03 Vacancies

Assistant Statistical Officer in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics – 58 Vacancies

Statistical Inspector of Economic and Statistical Directorate – 105 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for KPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates Must be a holder of a Diploma in Civil Engineering (General) and Mechanical Engineering (General) granted by the board of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka.

Applicants also Must be holders of a Master’s Degree in any one of the subjects of Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, Applied Statistics, Economics with Statistics / Quantitative Techniques, Pure Economics, Applied Economics, Applied Mathematics, Econometrics or Computer Science.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Salary:

Rs. 27,650 to 70,850/-

How to Apply for KPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 19 October to 17 November 2022.

Application Fee: