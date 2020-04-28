KPSC Result 2020 Announced for Group A Posts, Check KPSC Social Science Teacher 2020 Result @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Result 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced KPSC Result 2020 Group A at its official website.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the KPSC Social Science Exam 2020 can download the list of result at the official website of KPSC.

KPSC Social Science Teacher 2020 (Group A) is available in the form of PDF. Candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the link of KPSC Social Science Teacher (HK & RPC) Result 2020 (Advt No. 01 & 02/2018). Candidates can check roll number wise result in the merit list.

All shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round. The interview round date will be intimated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are required to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can check KPSC Social Science Teacher (HK & RPC) Result 2020 by clicking on the below link.

Process to Download KPSC Social Science Teacher (HK & RPC) Result 2020

Visit the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Click on KPSC Social Science Teacher (HK & RPC) Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the result PDF.

Candidates can check roll number wise result and save it for future reference.

KPSC Social Science Teacher (RPSC) Result 2020

KPSC Social Science Teacher (HK) Result 2020

