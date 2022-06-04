KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key 2022 (Out) @keralapsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key 2022 has been released by Kerala Public Service Commission on keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates can download below.

KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key 2022: Kerala Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key and question paper of the exam for the post of Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II - Statistical Assistant Grade II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II. Candidates can download Statistical Assistant Answer Key from the official website of the commission i.e. keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can also download Kerala PSC Answer Key from this page.

KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key Download Link

KPSC Statistical Assistant Question Paper Download Link

Kerala PSC Statistical Assistant and Statistical Investigator Exam was held today i.e. on 04 April 2022. There were 100 questions of 100 marks. The total time duration of the exam was 1 hour and 430 minutes. The question paper was given in the form of a Question Booklet. There were four versions of question booklets with Question Booklet Alpha Code viz. A, B, C & D.

Each correct answer carries 1 mark and for each wrong answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted.

No negative mark will be done for unattended questions.

How to Download KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?