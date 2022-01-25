JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

KPTCL Recruitment 2022 for 1492 JE, AE and Jr Assistant Posts @kptcl.karnataka.gov.in, Notification Expected Soon

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited or KPTCL is hiring 1492 Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Engineer 

Created On: Jan 25, 2022 11:38 IST
KPTCL Recruitment 2022
KPTCL Recruitment 2022

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Engineer on its official website - kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. As per the reports, candidates eligible for the can apply online from 07 February 2022. However, the last date of application shall be available later.

A total of 1492 vacancies are available of which 533 are for Assistant Engineer, 599 for Jr Engineer, and 360 are for Jr Assistant Posts. Candidates can check complete details regarding the recruitment once the KPTCL Recruitment Notification 2022 is available.

Important Dates

  • Opening date for online submission of application: 07 February 2022
  • Closing date for online submission of application: to be released

KPTCL Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer - 599
  • Junior Assistant - 360
  • Assistant Engineer - 533

KPTCL Salary:

  • Junior Engineer - Rs. 26270 to Rs. 65020
  • Junior Assistant - Rs. 20220 to Rs. 51640
  • Assistant Engineer - Rs. 41130 to Rs. 72920

Eligibility Criteria for KPTCL  JE JA AE Posts

The candidates can check qualification and other details, once th notice is avaulable

How to Apply for KPTCL Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 07 February 2022 onwards.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.