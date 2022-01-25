KPTCL Recruitment 2022 for 1492 JE, AE and Jr Assistant Posts @kptcl.karnataka.gov.in, Notification Expected Soon

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Engineer on its official website - kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. As per the reports, candidates eligible for the can apply online from 07 February 2022. However, the last date of application shall be available later.

A total of 1492 vacancies are available of which 533 are for Assistant Engineer, 599 for Jr Engineer, and 360 are for Jr Assistant Posts. Candidates can check complete details regarding the recruitment once the KPTCL Recruitment Notification 2022 is available.

Important Dates

Opening date for online submission of application: 07 February 2022

Closing date for online submission of application: to be released

KPTCL Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 599

Junior Assistant - 360

Assistant Engineer - 533

KPTCL Salary:

Junior Engineer - Rs. 26270 to Rs. 65020

Junior Assistant - Rs. 20220 to Rs. 51640

Assistant Engineer - Rs. 41130 to Rs. 72920

Eligibility Criteria for KPTCL JE JA AE Posts

The candidates can check qualification and other details, once th notice is avaulable

How to Apply for KPTCL Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 07 February 2022 onwards.