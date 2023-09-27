KSFE Recruitment 2023: Submit Application for 3000 Business Promoter

KSFE Recruitment 2023: Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited (KSFE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Business Promoter on the official website https://ksfe.com.
A total of 3000 vacancies will be filled for the said posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 10 October 2023. The application form is given below in this article.
Important Dates for KSFE Business Promoter
|
Starting Date of Submitting Application
|
23rd September 2023
|
Last date to Submit Offline (By Post) Application
|
10th October 2023
KSFE Business Promoter Vacancies
Business Promoters - 3000
Eligibility Criteria for KSFE Business Promoter
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should be 12th class passed
KSFE Business Promoter Age Limit:
20 to 40 years
KSFE Business Promoter Salary:
Pay salary for KSFE Business Promoter Posts: Rs. 9300-114800/-
How to Apply for KSFE Business Promoter Recruitment 2023
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application through offline mode. The last date for submitting the application is 10 October 2023.