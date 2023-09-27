KSFE Jobs 2023

KSFE Recruitment 2023: Submit Application for 3000 Business Promoter

KSFE Recruitment 2023: Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited is hiring for 3000  Business Promoters. Candidates can check the notification, vacancies, educational qualification, salary, age limit,   and application process in this article.

KSFE Recruitment 2023
KSFE Recruitment 2023

KSFE Recruitment 2023: Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited (KSFE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Business Promoter on the official website  https://ksfe.com.

A total of 3000 vacancies will be filled for the said posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 10 October 2023. The application form is given below in this article.

Important Dates for KSFE Business Promoter

Starting Date of Submitting Application

23rd September 2023

Last date to Submit Offline (By Post) Application

10th October 2023

KSFE Business Promoter Vacancies

Business Promoters - 3000

Eligibility Criteria for KSFE Business Promoter

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 12th class passed

KSFE Business Promoter Age Limit:



20 to 40 years

KSFE Business Promoter Salary:

Pay salary for KSFE Business Promoter Posts: Rs. 9300-114800/-

How to Apply for KSFE Business Promoter Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application through offline mode. The last date for submitting the application is 10 October 2023.

