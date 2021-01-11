KSP Constable Answer Key 2021 Released, Download Karnataka Police Spl Reserve Police Constable Final Key Here

KSP Constable Answer Key 2021: Karnataka State Police has released the answer key for Special Reserve Police Constable against the advertisement number 15-04/2019-20. All such candidates appeared in the KSP Constable Exam 2020 can download the answer keys through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

Karnataka Police Spl Reserve Police Constable 2020 Exam was held on 22 November 2020 at various exam centre of the state. After conducting the written examination for selection to the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP & IRB) (Men & Women) (2420) posts, the provisional answer key was published in the Police Department website www.ksp.gov.in on 30 November 2020.

The objections received from the candidates about the Provisional Answer Key was sent to the expert committee. The Committee after examining the objections Final Answer key has been published at the official website. No more representations will be entertained as the Final Answer Key has been arrived at. Candidates can download subject wise KSP Constable Answer Key 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ksp.gov.in. Click on KSP Constable Answer Key 2021 flashing on the homepage. The PDF will be opened. Candidates can download KSP Constable Answer Key 2021 and save the keys for future reference.

Download KSP Constable Answer Key 2021 PDF

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2672 vacancies of Special Reserve Police Constable & Bandsmen. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written test, physical test and viva voice. Candidates can now directly download KSP Special Reserve Police Constable & Bandsmen Final Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link.

