KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: 3484 Vacancies Notified, Apply From 19 Sep @ksp-recruitment.in

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police is looking for 3484 Armed Police Constables (CAR/ DAR). Check Details Here.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police has announced bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Armed Police Constable (CAR/ DAR). Male and Male Transgender are eligible to get these jobs. KSP is filling up a total of 3484 vacancies for the year 2022.

All those who are interested in Karnataka Police Recruitment will be required to submit the application via online mode on the official website i.e. ksp-recruitment.in from 19 September 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting an application is 31 October 2022. However, the candidates can submit the fee upto 03 November 2022.

Candidates seeking to apply for KSP Recruitment can check more details related to eligibility, selection, application process in the PDF links provided below:

Karnataka Police Notification Download 1

Karnataka Police Notification Download 2

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 19 September 2022 Last Date of Online Application 31 October 2022 KSP Exam Date to be announced

KSP Constable Vacancy Details

Armed Police Constable (CAR/ DAR) - 3484 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for KSP Constable Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

SSLC/ 10th Standard or Equivalent

KSP Constable Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit For Other Candidates: 25 Years

Maximum Age Limit For SC, ST, OBC (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): 27 Years

Maximum Age Limit For Tribal of Karnataka: 30 Years

KSP Constable Salary:

Rs. 23500-550-24600-600-27000-650-29600-750-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-46400- 1250-47650

How to apply for KSP Recruitment 2022 ?