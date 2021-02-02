Karnataka KSFES Fireman Admit Card 2021 Update: ET PST Exam from 15 Feb

Karnataka KSFES Fireman Admit Card 2021 Update: Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFES) has released the date of the Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Fireman, Firemen Driver/ Driver Mechanic and Fire Station Officer on its website i.e. fm.ksfesonline.in. As per KSFES official website, Physical Test is scheduled to be held from 15 February 2021 (Monday).

The official website reads - ‘The Firemen Post Physical Standard Test & Endurance Test will Be Commence From 15th February 2021’

KSP KSFES Fireman PET Admit Card 2021 is also expected to be released on the official website. However, there is no official update regarding this.

All candidates who have applied for KSFES Fireman Recruitment 2020 can check details on KSFES Fireman ET PST through the PDF link below:

KSP KSFES Fireman ET PST Details

Candidates who would qualify in the KSP Fireman Physical Test will be called for Technical Skills Test. It is to be noted, the candidates will be called for Written Test and Viva Voce for the post of Fire Station Officer.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1567 vacancies under Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFES) Department. Out of total,1222 vacancies are for the post of Fireman, 306 are for the post of Fireman Driver/Driver Mechanic and 36 for the post of Fire Station Officer.

KSP KSFES Fireman Recruitment Notification