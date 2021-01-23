KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: 545 Vacancies Notified for Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts, Apply Online @psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in

How to apply for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 22 January to 22 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for applying on KSP PSI Civil 2021?

Candidates between the age group of 21 to 30 Years are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should possess Any Degree for applying to the post of Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts under the Karnataka State Police Department.

What is the last date for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2021.

What is the starting date for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021?

All candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode only at psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in from 22 January 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies are released for KSP PSI Civil 2021 Recruitment?

around 545 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.