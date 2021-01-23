KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: 545 Vacancies Notified for Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts, Apply Online @psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts under the Karnataka State Police Department. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, qualification and other details about the recruitment process here.

Created On: Jan 23, 2021 14:50 IST
KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts under the Karnataka State Police Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2021.

Around 545 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online process for KSP PSI Civil 2021 has already started at psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in. All candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode only. The last date of submitting application fee is 24 February 2021. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary, qualification and other details about the recruitment process here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 22 January 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 22 February 2021
  • Last date for submitting the online application fee: 24 February 2021

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • PSI (Civil) (Residual Region) (Men & Women) - 438 Posts
  • PSI (Civil) (Kalyana Karnataka Region) (Men & Women)- 107 Post

KSP PSI Civil 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Any Degree.

KSP PSI Civil 2021 Age Limit

GM- 21-30 Years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B: 21-32 Years

For In-service Candidate:

Age Limit for GM: 35 Years

Age Limit for SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B: 40 Years

KSP PSI Civil 2021 Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of ET & PST and Written Test.

Endurance Test Criteria for all direct candidates (Excluding Women, In-service & Ex-Servicemen)

Post

Item

Qualifying Time/Distance

PSI (Civil)

1600 mtrs run

7 minutes

 

Long Jump or High Jump

3.80 Mtrs (In Chances only) or 1.20 Mtrs (In Chances only)

 

Shoutput (7.26 Kgs)

5.60 Mtrs (In Chances only)

Endurance Test for Women, Inservice & Ex-Servicemen

Post

Item

Qualifying Time/Distance

PSI (Civil)

400 mtrs run

2 minutes

 

Long Jump or High Jump

2.50 Mtrs (In Chances only) or 0.90 Mtrs (In Chances only)

 

Shoutput (4 Kgs)

3.75 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)

Physical Standard

Post

Item

Qualifying Time/Distance

 For Eligible in ET candidate only

Height

168 Cms for Men

 

Chest

86 cms - When fully expanded (minimum expansion must be 5 cms)

 

Post

Item

Qualifying Time/Distance

 For Eligible in ET candidate only

Height

157 cms for Men

168 cms for Inservice & No Height for Ex-Servicemen

 

Chest

86 cms - When fully expanded (minimum expansion must be 5 cms) - For Inservice & Exservicemen

 

Weight (For women only)

45 Kgs

Download KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 22 January to 22 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

GM & OBC - Rs. 500/-

All others - Rs. 250/-

