KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021 Released @ksp.gov.in, Download Karnataka Constable ET PST Call Letter Here

KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021 on its website. All such candidates who applied for KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) Constable Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement number 15-04/2019-20 can download the admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021 Download is given below. Candidates can download ET & PST Call letter for Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) & PC- IRB (MEN)- 2020 from my applications and attend the ET & PST as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter. All candidates are advised to appear for the exam one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

How and Where to Download KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ksp.gov.in. Click on My application flashing on the homepage. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and login button. Then, click on KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card Download KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021

This recruitment is being done 2672 vacancies for the post of Special Reserve Police Constable & Bandsmen. The candidates can download KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET & PST Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

Highlights:

Starting Date to Apply Online: 18 May 2020

Last Date to Apply Online: 6 July 2020

Last Date for Payment of the Online Application fee: Extended to 08 July 2020

Date for Written Exam: 22 & 29 November 2020

Endurance Test Criteria

Item Qualifying Time/Distance For Candidate who

Qualified in ET HEIGHT 170 Cms for Men

155 Cms for Men (Tribal)

158 Cms for Women

150 Cms for Women (Tribal ) CHEST 86 Cms- When fully expanded

(Minimum Expansion must be 5 Cms)

75 Cms- When fully expanded

(Minimum Expansion must be 5 Cms) For Tribal WEIGHT 45 KG FOR WOMEN

