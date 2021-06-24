KTCL Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Cashier cum Lower Division Clerk, Jr Steno and Assistant Traffic Inspector Posts

Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Traffic Inspector, Junior Stenographer, Cashier cum Lower Division Clerk and Peon (Multitasking Staff) on Government of Goa website -goa.gov.in.

KTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Traffic Inspector, Junior Stenographer, Cashier cum Lower Division Clerk and Peon (Multitasking Staff) on Government of Goa website -goa.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Kadamba Transport Corporation Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 01 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date to submit the Application - 01 July 2021

KTCL Vacancy Details

Assistant Traffic Inspector - 5 Posts Junior Stenographer - 1 Post Cashier cum Lower Division Clerk - 14 Posts Peon (Multitasking Staff)- 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for KTCL MTS, Cashier cum Lower Division Clerk, Jr Steno and Assistant Traffic Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Traffic Inspector - Graduate. Desirable, 1) Heavy Motor Vehicle License. 2) Two years experience in reputed Transport Management Junior Stenographer - S.S.C. With Stenography Course with shorthand 100 W.P.M. & typewriting 40 W.P.M. From the Board of Technical Examination. i) Computer Literacy Cashier cum Lower Division Clerk - Graduate with 40 Words per minute in typewriting. Preferable i) Computer Literacy ii) Experience in cash handling Peon (Multitasking Staff)- 10th

Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for KTCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with copies of necessary documents on or before 01 July 2021 during the office hours. The application received after the prescribed date, not in format incomplete &/or without the relevant documents as mentioned above, shall be summarily rejected.

KTCL Notification Download