KTET 2020 Revised Exam Date & Schedule announced @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Kerala TET Timetable here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the revised exam timetable for the KTET 2020 December examination on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Earlier, the Kerala TET 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on 28th & 29th December 2020. However, now the KTET December 2020 exam will be held on 9th & 10th January 2021 for all four categories. Here in this article, we have shared below the latest exam date and schedule of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 for KTET I, KTET II, KTET III and KTET IV category exams. Have a look at the exam schedule below and start your preparations now to score high in the exam.

The KTET December 2020 notification was released in November 2020. The online application process for Kerala TET 2020 exam was conducted online during 19th November to 27th November 2020. Candidates who have applied for the KTET 2020 exam can check here the revised timetable for KTET I, II, III and IV:

KTET 2020 Revised Timetable: Exam Date & Schedule

Category Exam Date Time Duration KTET I 9th January 2021 (Saturday) 10.00 am - 12.30 pm KTET II 9th January 2021 (Saturday) 2.00 pm -4.30 pm KTET III 10th January 2021 (Sunday) 11.00 am - 1.30 pm KTET IV 10th January 2021 (Sunday) 2.30 pm -5.00 pm

Have a look at the official notice released in this regard in Malayalam language:

When will KTET Admit Card 2020 release?

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the KTET 2020 Admit Card on 1st January 2021 on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Kerala TET exam will be required to download the admit card or hall ticket and carry it to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to visit the website frequently to get the latest updates on the admit card updates.