KVS Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Commissioner (Group A) Posts, Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Application @kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Commissioner (Group A) through direct recruitment on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 08 February 2021.

The officer selected will be posted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / various Regional Offices/ Zonal Institutes of Education &Training across India.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 08 February 2021

KVS Vacancy Details

Deputy Commissioner (Group A) - 8 Posts

UR - 5 Posts

OBC - 2 Posts

SC - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for KVS Deputy Commissioner (Group A)

Educational Qualification:

At least a Second Class Master’s Degree.

B,Ed. or equivalent degree.

05 years’ regular service as Assistant Commissioner.

OR

08 years’ experience as Assistant Commissioner and Principal together with minimum 01 years’ experience as Assistant Commissioner(Both Principal as well as Assistant Commissioner are in the same band of Rs. 15,600-39,100+Grade Pay Rs. 7600 pre-revised)/(Level-12, Rs. 78,800 to Rs.209200 as per 7th CPC).

KVS Deputy Commissioner (Group A) Age Limit:

50 years

KVS Deputy Commissioner (Group A) Salary:

Pay Level – 12(Rs.78,800-2,09,200/-) plus allowances as applicable to KVS

How to apply for KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format along with a demand draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees Fifteen Hundred only) drawn in favour of ‘KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA SANGATHAN’payable at New Delhi so as to reach the Joint Commissioner (Admn.),Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 18, Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi-110016 latest by 08 Feb 2021. Advance copy will not be entertained.

KV Recruitment Notification PDF Download

Application Fee:

UR and OBC - Rs. 1500

SC/ST/PH/Ex-SM - No Fee