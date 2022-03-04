Ladakh Police Admit Card 2022 for PMT/PST @police.ladakh.gov.in, Constable Physical From 15 March

Ladakh Police has scheduled to release the admit card of PET and PST for Constable Posts on 04 March 2022. Check Exam Date, Login Link, Admit Card Date and Other Details Here.

Ladakh Police Admit Card 2022: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh or Ladakh Police is conducting Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) from 15 March 2022 to 24 March 2022 for Kargil and from 28 March to 01 April 2022 for Leh. Those who are going to appear in Ladakh Police Physical Exam will be required to download Ladakh Police Admit Card and appear with it on the scheduled date and time as provided in the admit card. Ladakh Police Admit Card Link is scheduled to be available from 04 March to 14 March 2022.

The candidates must carry the printout of the Ladakh Police Constable Admit Card along with a valid ID Card. They should bring all their original documents/testimonials along with one set of photocopies of the documents and two passport size photographs.

Mobile Phones and Eatables are not allowed at the venue.

Ladakh Police PMT 2022

It is to be noted that the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) is qualifying in nature.

Ladakh Police PMT Standards:

Height male - minimum 162 cms

Height female - minimum 152 cms

Chest (only for male candidates):-

Unexpended = minimum 81 cms

Expended = minimum 85 cms

Ladakh Police PET 2022

PET shall be taken only of those candidates who qualify for the physical measurement tests. The PET shall be of maximum 50 marks and shall consist of the following activities:

Long race (1600 meters for male: 1000 meters for female) -25 marks

Short sprint (100 meters) - 25 mark

Candidates who qualify in the PET will be called for Document Verification.

How to Download Ladakh Police Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to Ladakh Police Recruitment Website i.e. ladakhpolicerecruitment.in Now, enter your Mobile Number and provide OTP Download Ladakh Police PET PMT Admit Card Take a print out of the same.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF against 213 vacancies