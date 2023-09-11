Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Eligibility, Dates, Pattern

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: An official announcement for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 has been posted on the administration of the union territory of Ladakh's website: police.ladakh.gov.in.
The administration is recruiting Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF, and Telecommunications Constables, under Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 and a total of 298 positions are vacant. For the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023, the deadlines for submitting applications will be announced soon.
Interested candidates may go through the article to know how to apply, eligibility criteria, important dates and other information.
Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Overview
Given below are some of the important information related to the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023. Candidates who want to apply for this examination can visit the official website: police.ladakh.gov.in to know more about this.
|
Recruitment Board
|
The Administration Of The Union Territory Of Ladakh
|
Posts
|
Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF, and Constable Telecommunications
|
Total Vacancies
|
298
|
Mode of application
|
Online exams
|
Application Fees
|
Rs. 500
|
Category
|
Govt Jobs
|
Application Dates
|
To be notified
|
Job Location
|
Ladakh
|
Official Website
|
police.ladakh.gov.in
Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 155 vacancies announced under Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment pdf 2023. Download the official notification of Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
|
Download PDF
How Many Vacancies are Released For Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment?
The Ladakh Police Constable recruiting 2023 has a total of 298 openings. Below is a detailed list to it.
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
ALC
|
EWS
|
Total Vacancies
|
Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF
|
90
|
05
|
101
|
19
|
49
|
264
|
Constable Telecommunications
|
14
|
00
|
15
|
01
|
04
|
34
How to apply for Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023?
Follow the steps below to apply for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023
- Visit the police.ladakh.gov.in official website.
- Find the application link for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Finish the registration procedure.
- Complete the application with all the necessary information, and add the appropriate papers.
- Pay the application fees in step five.
- Review the application form and submit it.
- Download the application form and print it out.
Application fees:
Application fees for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023
post is Rs. 500 for all the categories. You can pay the fees online as stated in the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria For Ladakh Police Constable 2023
|
Age Limit
|
For age relaxation visit the official pdf
|
Educational Qualification
|
Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment Salary
The salary range for this post is from Rs.19990 to Rs.63200.