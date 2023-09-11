Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Eligibility, Dates, Pattern

The Administration of the Union Territory has announced a vacancy of 298 positions for the Ladakh Police Constable recruitment 2023. The last date of submitting the application is yet to be disclosed. Read more on how to apply and criteria.

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: An official announcement for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 has been posted on the administration of the union territory of Ladakh's website: police.ladakh.gov.in.

The administration is recruiting Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF, and Telecommunications Constables, under Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 and a total of 298 positions are vacant. For the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023, the deadlines for submitting applications will be announced soon.

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Overview

Recruitment Board The Administration Of The Union Territory Of Ladakh Posts Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF, and Constable Telecommunications Total Vacancies 298 Mode of application Online exams Application Fees Rs. 500 Category Govt Jobs Application Dates To be notified Job Location Ladakh Official Website police.ladakh.gov.in

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below.

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment?

The Ladakh Police Constable recruiting 2023 has a total of 298 openings. Below is a detailed list to it.

Post Name UR SC ST ALC EWS Total Vacancies Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF 90 05 101 19 49 264 Constable Telecommunications 14 00 15 01 04 34

How to apply for Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023?

Visit the police.ladakh.gov.in official website.

Find the application link for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.

Finish the registration procedure.

Complete the application with all the necessary information, and add the appropriate papers.

Pay the application fees in step five.

Review the application form and submit it.

Download the application form and print it out.

Application fees:

Application fees for the Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023

post is Rs. 500 for all the categories. You can pay the fees online as stated in the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria For Ladakh Police Constable 2023

Age Limit Minimum age is 18

Maximum age is 30 For age relaxation visit the official pdf Educational Qualification Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF: Candidates must have passed Class 10th examinations from a recognized school.

Constable Telecommunications: Candidates must have passed Class 12th examinations from a recognized school in the PCM stream.

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment Salary

The salary range for this post is from Rs.19990 to Rs.63200.