Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025: First Beneficiary List Released, Women Receives ₹2100

Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025: The Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department of Haryana Government has released the first beneficiaries list for Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025. It is estimated that around 20,000 women will get benefitted through the first installment of Lado Laxmi Yojana. The registration process was started on 25 September 2025 and all the women in the age group of 23 years and above can apply for this yojana. The eligible women can apply through the Lado Laxmi Yojana App.
The Lado Laxmi Yojana was launched by the name “Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana” on 15 September 2025. The scheme was launched with the aim to make women self-reliant, financially independent, and empower them.
Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025
The first beneficiaries list has been released by the Haryana Government for the Lado Laxmi Yojana. The applicants can check through the app or the SEWA portal whether their names are mentioned in the list of beneficiaries or not. The Lado Laxmi Yojana is a great step by the Government of Haryana to empower women and make them self-reliant by providing them financial support. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the women.
Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025 First Installment
The first installment of Lado Laxmi Yojana has been credited in the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries whose names are mentioned in the first list released by the SEWA Department. It is reported that around 20,500 women have received financial assistance under the Lado Laxmi Yojana on 01 November 2025.
Who is Eligible to Apply for Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025
The applicants are required to meet the following eligibility criteria in order to be considered eligible to receive the benefits under the Lado Laxmi Yojana:
-
Age Group: A woman must be between the age of 23 Years and above
-
Annual family income: The annual family income must be ₹1 lakh or less for the initial phase.
-
Residency: The woman, or whose husband (in the case of a woman married into Haryana from another state), is a resident of Haryana and has been residing in the state for the last 15 years or more at the time of application.
Who are not eligible for the Lado Laxmi Yojana
There are a certain set of conditions which renders a woman ineligible for the Lado Lami Yojana benefits. These conditions are:
-
Women should not have been enrolled in any other financial assistance scheme or receiving benefits under any other scheme of the Haryana Government.
-
She is an income tax payee.
-
She is employed, either on a regular or contractual basis, either full time or part time in any Government department, Local/Statutory Body, or organization owned and controlled by the Government and her family income exceeds the limit prescribed for eligibility under this scheme.
How to Check the Beneficiary List
The women applicants who have registered themselves on the Lado Lakshmi App for receiving the financial benefits can check their name in the list released by the SEWA Department. Follow the steps below to check the beneficiary list:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Department of Social Justice and Empowerment- pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, in the View Pension Details section, click on the “View List of Beneficiaries”.
Step 3: You will be redirected to another window which consists of a Block/ Municipality Wise Beneficiaries List.
Step 4: Fill the details like District, Area, Block/Municipality, Village/ Ward/ Sector.
Step 5: In the Pension Type column, select Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025.
Step 6: Select the Sort Order, whether you want the list Beneficiary ID-wise, name-wise, or account number-wise.
Step 7: Enter the security code provided.
Step 8: Click on the View Beneficiary List. A list will be opened. Check your name in it
Check Beneficiary List for Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025
Applicants can access the link provided below to check their names in the beneficiary list for Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025. The beneficiaries will receive a monthly amount of ₹2,100.
|
Beneficiary List for Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation