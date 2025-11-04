Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025: First Beneficiary List Released, Women Receives ₹2100

Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025: The Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department of Haryana Government has released the first beneficiaries list for Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025. It is estimated that around 20,000 women will get benefitted through the first installment of Lado Laxmi Yojana. The registration process was started on 25 September 2025 and all the women in the age group of 23 years and above can apply for this yojana. The eligible women can apply through the Lado Laxmi Yojana App.

The Lado Laxmi Yojana was launched by the name “Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana” on 15 September 2025. The scheme was launched with the aim to make women self-reliant, financially independent, and empower them.

Lado Laxmi Yojana 2025

The first beneficiaries list has been released by the Haryana Government for the Lado Laxmi Yojana. The applicants can check through the app or the SEWA portal whether their names are mentioned in the list of beneficiaries or not. The Lado Laxmi Yojana is a great step by the Government of Haryana to empower women and make them self-reliant by providing them financial support. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the women.