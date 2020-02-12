Lady Hardinge Medical College LHMC Recruitment 2020: 72 Vacancies for Non PG Junior Resident Posts

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020: Lady Hardinge Medical College has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Non-PG Junior Resident. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 February 2020.

Advertisement Number: 01/2020 & 03/2020

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application for LHMC Recruitment 2020: 27 February 2020

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Non PG Junior Resident – 72 Posts

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have done MBBS/BDS from a recognized University registered with Delhi Medical Council/Delhi Dental Council and completed/likely to complete Internship by 11 Feb 2020, can apply.

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – Not exceeding 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per norms)

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level-I 0 (Rs. 56100/-to Rs. 177500/-) of the pay matrix + other allowances as admissible as per orders.

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium, LHMC, New Delhi on or before 27 February 2020 along with the documents.

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST – Rs. 300/-

PWD Candidates – Nil

