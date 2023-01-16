LIC AAO Handwritten Declaration 2023, View Format and Procedure

LIC AAO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Know here the details regarding how to write and upload LIC AAO Hand written Declaration.

LIC AAO Handwritten Declaration 2023 : The LIC or Life Insurance Corporation of India has released notification for vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on 15 January 2023. This year according to official notification there are 300 vacancies of AAO in the Generalist cadre. In this article you will find details regarding hand written declaration to be uploaded along with other relevant documents for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.

About LIC AAO 2023 Hand Written Declaration: for filling the form of LIC AAO Notification 2023 along with other documents candidates have to scan and upload a hand written declaration in the prescribed format as given in official notification of LIC AAO 2023. In this article we will provide all details regarding how to write, scan and upload handwritten declaration.

LIC AAO Hand Written Declaration Format

Candidates have to upload a hand written declaration written on a white paper with black or blue ink pen. The format of a hand written declaration is given below. The hand written declaration should be written in English and in candidates handwriting only. Here is the text of hand written declaration

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

The above mentioned hand written declaration must be written in the candidate’s hand writing and in English only. If it is written and uploaded by anybody else or is written in any other language other than English, the application will be considered as invalid. (In case of Visually Impaired candidates who cannot write, they shall get the text of declaration typed and put their left thumb impression below the typed declaration and upload the document as per specifications.)

LIC AAO Hand Written Declaration Size and Dimensions

File type: The file type should be JPG or JPEG

Dimensions: Dimensions should be 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm * 5 cm (Width * Height)

File Size: The file size should be between 50 KB – 100 KB

How to Upload LIC AAO Handwritten Declaration Form

Click on the given link of uploading Handwritten Declaration in the form.

Browse and select the scanned image on your computer.

Upload the scanned document in the given window.