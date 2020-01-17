LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 Analysis: Check here; Know Cut off Marks of Main Exam

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 out @ licindia.in: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the region-wise and division-wise LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Result in PDF Download format on its official website. The result contains names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Check your LIC Assistant Mains Result now by visiting the official website. Also, here is the direct link from which candidates can check their result without any difficulty. So, check your result of LIC Assistant Mains now. Also, know LIC Assistant Mains Expected Cut off Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD below.

LIC Assistant Mains Exam was held on 22nd December across India. Lakh of candidates appeared for the exam that was held online. The Difficulty Level of the Main examination was “Moderate”. Candidates were able to attempt around 129-139 questions. Candidates are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks in each subject and overall cut off marks to pass the LIC Assistant Mains 2019. The LIC Assistant Mains Result is released on the basis of these parameters. Soon, the LIC will reveal the sectional cut off as well as overall Cut off marks of LIC Assistant Mains for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates. Till then, check here the expected LIC Assistant Mains Cut off 2019.

Check your LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Result on the below-mentioned link now and know the expected Cut off Marks below.

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 – All Zones & Divisions – Direct Link

Zone-wise & Divisionwise Result of LIC Assistant Mains 2019

LIC Assistant Mains Cut off 2019 (Expected)

The LIC Assistant Cut off marks of Mains Exam is decided on the basis of – total number of vacancies, number of applications received, difficulty level of the exam and good attempts made by candidates. In the main exam, candidates were asked 200 MCQs from General/ Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English language. There is a negative marking for wrong answers. The cut off will be released after considering all these parameters. We have listed down the expected cut off marks for each category below. It is highly anticipated that the Life Insurance Corporation might fix the cut off marks around the given numbers. Have a look:

LIC Assistant Mains Expected Cut Off 2019 Category Cut Off General 125 - 128 OBC 119 - 123 SC 112 - 117 ST 105 - 110

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Each Subject & Category

Subject GEN/OBC SC/ST/PwD General/Financial Awareness 16 14 Quantitative Aptitude 16 14 Reasoning Ability 16 14 English Language 16 14

Watch this space to know the official cut off marks.