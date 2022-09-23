LIC HFL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Assistant and AM IBPS Call Letter Here

LIC HFL Admit Card 2022 for Assistant and Assistant Manager Posts has been released on lichousing.com. You can download it from here.

LIC HFL Admit Card 2022 Download: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has distributed the call letters to all the candidates who register themselves for the post of Assistant and Assistant Manager Post on lichousing.com. LIC HFL is conducting the exam for these candidates on 08 October 2022 (Saturday) for which they need to download LIC Assistant Admit Card and LIC AM Admit Card.

After downloading the admit card, you can check your venue and the timings of the exam. Then appear on the scheduled date and time with a Photocopy and Original Photo ID stapled with it.

LIC HFL Exam Pattern

Total Questions - 200

Marks - 200

Time - 2 Hours

Subjects Questions and Marks Time English 50 Qs of 50 Marks 35 minutes Reasoning 50 Qs of 50 Marks 35 minutes GK (with special emphasis on Housing Finance Industry) 50 Qs of 50 Marks 15 minutes Quantitative Aptitude/Numerical Ability 50 Qs of 50 Marks 35 minutes

LIC HFL Exam Medium

The medium of the exam will be English only.

Steps to Download LIC HFL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the LIC HFL which is lichousing.com. Click on the ‘Career Section’ Now, go to ‘RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANTS & ASSISTANT MANAGERS’ and click on ‘To Download Call Letter for Online Examination Click Here’ On this page, login into their account using your registration details Download LIC Admit Card

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round. The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview for Assistant and Assistant Manager (Others category) & will be done on the basis of combined marks of Work Experience in the Company as DME, Online Examination and Interview for Assistant Manager (DME category).

LIC has started inviting the applications from 04 August upto 25 August 2022