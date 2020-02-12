LIC HFL Assistant Manager Result 2020 Declared @lichousing.com, Check Interview Call Letter Link

LIC HFL Assistant Manager Result 2020: Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has declared the Result for the Assistant Manager Legal posts on its official website. Now all such candidates who have appeared for the LIC HFL Assistant Manager examination can check their result through the official site of LIC HFL i.e. lichousing.com.

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has also released the Interview call letter for the successful candidates for the Assistant Manager Legal posts.

Candidates can download the Interview call letter from the official website of Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) after providing the login credentials i.e.-Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY). Commencement date for Call letter Downloading is 12 February 2020 whereas you can download the same till 25 February 2020

You can check the LIC HFL Assistant Manager Result 2020 with the link given below.

Download LIC HFL Assistant Manager Interview Admit Card 2020

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) had earlier notified for the recruitment of Assistant Manager Legal Posts. Selection for the Assistant Manager Legal posts is based on the Online Examination followed by Interview.

How to Download LIC HFL Assistant Manager Result/Interview Call Letter 2020

Visit to the Official Website of LIC HFL www www.lichousing.com

Go the Job Opportunity section on home page.

Now, click on “RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT MANAGERS - LEGAL-To Download Interview Call Letter Click Here and View Candidates selected for Interview for the post of Assistant Manager available on the home page.

You can download the admit card after providing the login credentials.

You will get the PDF of the required Result.

Download the file for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Manager Legal Posts.

