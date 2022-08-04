LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Assistant and Assistant Manager Posts Across India

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is hiring for 80 Assistant and Assistant Manager Post. Candidates can details below.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is inviting applications via online mode from eligible candidates for the Assistant and Assistant Manager Post on lichousing.com. The vacancies are available for Central, East Central, Eastern, North Central, Northern, South Central, South Eastern, Southern and Western Regions. The candidates can check the state-wise vacancies in the article below.

LIC HFL Application Form Link is also available in this article. The link will be activated till 25 August 2022.

Those who successfully apply for LIC HFL Assistant Recruitment 2022 and for LIC HFL AM Recruitment 2022 will be called to appear for an online exam in the month of September or October 2022.

LIC HFL Important Dates

Starting Date of LIC HFL Registration - 04 August 2022

Last Date of LIC HFL Registraion - 25 August 2022

LIC HFL Admit Card Date - 7 to 14 days before exam

LIC HFL Assistant Exam Date - September or October 2022

LIC HFL AM Exam Date - September or October 2022

LIC HFL Vacancy Details

State Assistant Vacancy AM Vacancy Chhattisgarh 6 30 MP Bihar 2 Jharkhand Odisha Assam 3 Sikkim Tripura West Bengal UP 6 Uttarakhand Chandigarh 2 Delhi Haryana HP Jammu & Kashmir Punjab Rajasthan Karnataka 4 AP 10 Telangana Kerala 2 Puducherry TN Goa 15 Gujarat Maharashtra Total 50 30

Salary

Assistant - The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month

Assistant Manager - The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant - The candidate should be a graduate with minimum 55% marks.

AM Other - The candidate should be a graduate with minimum 60 % marks or Post-graduate in any discipline.

AM DME - Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks or Postgraduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing/finance will be given preference.

Work Experience:

Assistant - No experience

Other - No experience

DME - 3 years of experience

Selection Process for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022

Assistant - Online Examination and Interview Assistant Manager (Others category) - Online Examination and Interview Assistant Manager (DME category) - Work Experience, Online Examination and Interview

How to Apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to LIC HFL’s website, then click on “Careers” and go to “Job Opportunities” to open the page “RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANTS/ ASSISTANT MANAGERS” and click on the option “Apply Online” which will open a new screen. To register your application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature. Fill in other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee: