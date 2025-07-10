Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2025 Released at allahabadhighcourt.in, Download HJS Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025: The Allahabad High Court has released the UPHJS Admit Card 2025 on its official website, allahabadhighcourt.in. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UPHJS) Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025 to fill 83 District Judge vacancies under the UP Higher Judicial Service (HJS)

The UPHJS is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre. Candidates not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025 OUT

An official notice has been released regarding the UPHJS Admit Card 2025 for the Direct Recruitment to The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service - 2023, scheduled to be held on 20th July, 2025 (Sunday), from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. at Prayagraj, which will be available only on the official website (www.allahabadhighcourt.in) of the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court w.e.f. 11.07.2025 onwards. Click on the direct link below to download the official notice.