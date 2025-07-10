Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2025 Released at allahabadhighcourt.in, Download HJS Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025: The Allahabad High Court has released the UPHJS Admit Card 2025 on its official website, allahabadhighcourt.in. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UPHJS) Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025 to fill 83 District Judge vacancies under the UP Higher Judicial Service (HJS)
The UPHJS is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre. Candidates not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.
Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025 OUT
An official notice has been released regarding the UPHJS Admit Card 2025 for the Direct Recruitment to The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service - 2023, scheduled to be held on 20th July, 2025 (Sunday), from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. at Prayagraj, which will be available only on the official website (www.allahabadhighcourt.in) of the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court w.e.f. 11.07.2025 onwards. Click on the direct link below to download the official notice.
|
Allahabad High Court, UPHJS Admit Card 2025: Overview
An official notice has been released on the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in, regarding the release of the HJS Admit Card 2025. The link will get activated on the official website from July 11, 2025. Check the table below for UPHJS Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
High Court of Judicature at Allahabad
|
Post Name
|
District Judge (UPHJS)
|
Total Vacancies
|
83
|
Admit Card Status
|
To be released (expected by 10th-15th July 2025)
|
Exam Date
|
20th July 2025 (Prelims)
|
Admit Card Download Link
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims (Objective), Mains (Descriptive), Interview
|
Required Credentials
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
How to Download Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025?
The UPHJS admit card 2025 will be available on the official website of Allahabad High Court, allahabadhighcourt.in, from July 11, 2025. Candidates can download it from the direct link above or by following the simple steps provided below.
- Visit the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.
- On the homepage, navigate to the "Recruitment" section and look for the UPHJS 2025 Admit Card link.
- Enter login details, such as login ID and Password and click on the submit button.
- The UPHJS Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen; verify the details
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Details Mentioned on UPHJS Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate must raise objections to the Contact the High Court immediately. The list of details is provided below
- Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
- Exam Date, Time, and Venue
- Reporting Time & Instructions
- Photograph & Signature
- Category & Exam Centre Details
