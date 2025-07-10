Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2025 Released at allahabadhighcourt.in, Download HJS Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025: The Allahabad High Court will activate the admit card download link for the UPHJS Preliminary Examination on July 11, 2025. The official notice has been released. Check here for important details and official notice.

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025: The Allahabad High Court has released the UPHJS Admit Card 2025 on its official website, allahabadhighcourt.in. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UPHJS) Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025 to fill 83 District Judge vacancies under the UP Higher Judicial Service (HJS)
The UPHJS is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre. Candidates not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

An official notice has been released regarding the UPHJS Admit Card 2025 for the Direct Recruitment to The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service - 2023, scheduled to be held on 20th July, 2025 (Sunday), from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. at Prayagraj, which will be available only on the official website (www.allahabadhighcourt.in) of the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court w.e.f. 11.07.2025 onwards. Click on the direct link below to download the official notice.

Official Notice

Allahabad High Court, UPHJS Admit Card 2025: Overview

An official notice has been released on the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in, regarding the release of the HJS Admit Card 2025. The link will get activated on the official website from July 11, 2025. Check the table below for UPHJS Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Exam Conducting Body

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad

Post Name

District Judge (UPHJS)

Total Vacancies

83

Admit Card Status

To be released (expected by 10th-15th July 2025)

Exam Date

20th July 2025 (Prelims)

Admit Card Download Link

Official Website

Selection Process

Prelims (Objective), Mains (Descriptive), Interview

Required Credentials

Registration Number & Date of Birth

How to Download Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2025?

The UPHJS admit card 2025 will be available on the official website of Allahabad High Court, allahabadhighcourt.in, from July 11, 2025. Candidates can download it from the direct link above or by following the simple steps provided below.

  • Visit the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.
  • On the homepage, navigate to the "Recruitment" section and look for the UPHJS 2025 Admit Card link.
  • Enter login details, such as login ID and Password and click on the submit button.
  • The UPHJS Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen; verify the details
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on UPHJS Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate must raise objections to the Contact the High Court immediately. The list of details is provided below

  • Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
  • Exam Date, Time, and Venue
  • Reporting Time & Instructions
  • Photograph & Signature
  • Category & Exam Centre Details



