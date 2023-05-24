LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023 For Technician, Draughtsman & Others: Check Eligibility

LPSC ISRO has invited online applications for the 26 Technician & Other Posts on its official website. Check LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre-Thiruvananthapuram (LPSC ISRO) has invited online applications for the various posts including Technician ‘B’, Draughtsman ‘B’ and others on its official website. These positions are available for various LPSC Units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bengaluru.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 30, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC/10th/ with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023:Notification Details

Advertisement No: LPSC/02/2023 dated 13.05.2023



LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 16, 2023

Closing date of application: May 30, 2023

Payment of application fee : May 31, 2023

LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics-01

Machinist-02

Fitter-05

Diesel Mechanic-01

Welder-01

Electroplater-01

Refrigeration & Airconditioning Mechanic-01

Turner-02

Plumber-02

Mechanical-02

Heavy Vehicle Driver‘A’-05

Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’-03



LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics Trade from NCVT

Machinist-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Machinist Trade from NCVT Fitter-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/ NAC in Fitter Trade from NCVT

Diesel Mechanic-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Diesel Mechanic Trade from NCVT Welder-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/ NAC in Welder Trade from NCVT

Electroplater-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Electroplater Trade from NCVT

Refrigeration & Airconditioning Mechanic-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic Trade from NCVT

Turner-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Turner Trade from NCVT

Plumber-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/ NAC in Plumber Trade from NCVT

Mechanical-SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Draughtsman (Mechanical) Trade from NCVT

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 30.05.2023)

Maximum 35 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in upper age limit.



LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023 PDF



LPSC ISRO Recruitment 2023:

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines available on the official website. Applicants should note that upon registration, you will be provided with an on-line registration number and you are advised to note down the registration number for future reference.