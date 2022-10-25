LRD Gujarat Final Result 2022 (Out) @lrdgujarat2021.in: Download Here

LRD Gujarat Final Result 2022: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) released the final result of the exam for the posts of Constable on its website i.e. lrdgujarat2021.in.

LRD Gujarat Final Result 2022: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat announced the final result of the exam for the posts of Constable on its website i.e. lrdgujarat2021.in. Candidates can download the Lokrakshrak Recruitment Board Result and checklist of finally selected candidates. The board has shortlisted a total of 9810 candidates for Unarmed Police Constable-Conservator, Armed Police Constable-Conservator and SRPF Constable.

According to the official website, “Lok Rakshak Recruitment Provisional List Released on 04.10.2022. Taking into consideration the objections/representations received from the candidates regarding the provisional list, the details of the provisional list announced on 04.10.2022 have been amended”

"Document Verification Seat No.20018813 has been considered in ST instead of General."

"Document verification meeting no. (1) 20018414 (R) 20018185 (3) 20019003 (4) 20020510 (P) 20018431 and (6) 20004781 The following candidates have been awarded NCC – 'C' certificate as valid at the time of document verification."

"Document verification meeting no. (1) 20008176 (R) 20005624 NOA has accepted the sports certificate submitted at the time of document verification, 5% additional marks in the written test."

The board had notified 10459 vacancies for Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constables and S.R.P.F. Constable under Gujarat Police Department. Online applications were invited up to 09 November 2021, Lokrakshak (Constable), Class-3 Advt. No. (2/202122).

