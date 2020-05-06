LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria of LSAT India 2020 to be aware of the minimum requirements for sitting in the exam. Aspirants seeking admission to LSAT India associated colleges must also know about the LSAT India 2020 eligibility criteria for admission purposes, in case they are able to qualify in the exam. The conducting body, Pearson VUE sends the scores of LSAT India obtained by the candidates to each of its associated colleges. The scores will be utilized by the colleges for considering candidates for the purpose of admission. Candidates must, therefore, ensure that they meet the LSAT India eligibility criteria 2020 specified by the associated college(s) where they intend to apply. As such, candidates must be informed about the LSAT India 2020 eligibility criteria specified by the colleges before they apply and appear in the Law School Admission Test. Read the article below to know all about the LSAT India eligibility criteria 2020.

LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Pearson VUE

The conducting body of LSAT India 2020, Pearson VUE, has not specified any specific eligibility criteria for the Law entrance exam as such. The candidates who apply for the exam thus, require to meet the specific eligibility criteria recommended by the associated college(s) of LSAT India where they wish to apply for admission. The LSAT India scores of the candidates are sent to each of the associated colleges by the conducting body. Aspirants should therefore check the minimum LSAT India eligibility criteria of the associated college(s) before they apply for the exam.

It is very important that candidates ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria of LSAT India 2020 of the college(s), they wish to apply for admission as the registration fee for the exam is not refundable. In case, where a candidate discovers that he/she has registered for the exam but does not fulfill the LSAT India eligibility criteria specified by the college(s) of their choice, the registration fee will not be refunded by Pearson VUE. Candidates must, thus, confirm that they fulfill the required LSAT India 2020 eligibility criteria before they apply for admission.

LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Associated Colleges

A number of reputed institutes are associated colleges of LSAT India 2020. The conducting body sends the LSAT India scores of the candidates to each of the associated colleges for admission purposes. The associated colleges utilizing LSAT India 2020 scores will have their own set of eligibility criteria specified for accepting candidates for admission to 3-Year and 5-Year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes. Listed below, are the minimum eligibility criteria of LSAT India 2020 specified by all associated colleges in general.

LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria for 3 Year LLB Programme - Associated Colleges

Candidates are required to possess a Bachelor’s degree having passed the same with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate

There is no upper age limit specified in LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria for 3 Year LLB Programme by the Associated Colleges

LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria for 5 Year LLB Programme - Associated Colleges

Candidates are required to have passed the qualifying or the 10+2 exam with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate. Individual associated colleges may provide relaxation in the minimum marks in the LSAT India 2020 eligibility criteria for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The associated colleges of LSAT India have not specified any upper age limit specified in LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria for 5 Year Integrated LLB Programme

LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria for LLM Programme - Associated Colleges

Candidates are required to posses a Bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised institute with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate.

Candidates must note that in addition to the general LSAT India 2020 eligibility criteria of the associated colleges mentioned above, each institute will have its own specific set of requirements which they will be required to fulfill in order to be considered for admission.