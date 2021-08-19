Madras High Court Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts @mhc.tn.gov.in, Download Here

Madras High Court Admit Card 2021 has been released for Various Posts at mhc.tn.gov.in. Check exam date, admit card download link and other details here.

Madras High Court Admit Card 2021: Madras High Court has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts including Chobdar, Office Assistant, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer and Library Assistant on its website. All those who applied and enrolled themselves for MHC Recruitment 2021 can download the admit card from the official website of Madras High Court.i.e.mhc.tn.gov.in.

The link to Download Madras High Court Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website. The candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. The candidates are also advised to download Madras High Court Admit Card 2021 for various posts and save it for future reference.

The date and time of the exam are mentioned on the admit card. So, the candidates are advised to check the details and confirm their venue one day before the exam to avoid the last-minute rush. The candidates are also advised to carry a copy of the admit card along with a photo identity on the day of the exam.

How to Download Madras High Court Admit Card 2021 for Chobdar, Office Assistant, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer and Library Assistant Posts?

Visit the official website of Madras High Court.i.e.mhc.tn.gov.in. Click on DOWNLOAD HALL TICKET FOR THE POST OF CHOBDAR, OFFICE ASSISTANT, COOK, WATERMAN, ROOM BOY, WATCHMAN, BOOK RESTORER, LIBRARY ATTENDANTflashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Madras High Court Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

