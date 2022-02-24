JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Madras High Court Admit Card 2022 Released for Various Posts @mhc.tn.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Madras High Court has released the admit card for recruitment to the Chobdar, Cook and others on its website- mhc.tn.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 09:18 IST
Madras High Court Admit Card 2022
Madras High Court Admit Card 2022

Madras High Court Admit Card 2022 Download:  Madras High Court has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts including Chobdar, Office Assistant, Cook and others on its website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Common Practical Test  for the above posts  can download their Admit Card from the official website of Madras High Court- mhc.tn.gov.in.

It is noted that Madras High Court  is set to conduct the Common Practical Test for these posts on 27/28 February 2022. 

Candidates who have to appear in the CPT can download their Admit Card from the official website after following these steps given below. 

How to Download Madras High Court Admit Card 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of Madras High Court-mhc.tn.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link Download the Hall Ticket for Common Practical Test scheduled to be conducted on 27.02.2022 (Sunday) for the posts of Chobdar, Office Assistant, etc., and 28.02.2022 (Monday) for the post of Cook in the Madras High Court Service flashing on the homepage.
  3. A link will be opened.
  4. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit button.
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download Madras High Court Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

It is noted that Madras High Court will conduct the Common Practical Test for the post of Chobdar, Office Assistant, etc on 27.02.2022 (Sunday). The Common Practical Test for the posts of Cook in the Madras High Court Service is scheduled on 28.02.2022 (Monday).

In a bid to download the Madras High Court Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. 

You can download the Madras High Court Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: Madras High Court Admit Card 2022

