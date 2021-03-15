Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 367 Office Assistant and Other Posts: Apply Online @mhc.tn.gov.in, 8th Pass Eligible

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madras High Court (MHC) or High Court of Madras has released recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant,Chobdar, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer & Library Attendant. Interested and eligible persons can apply for MHC Recruitment 2021 through through official website i.e. mhc.tn.gov.in on or before 21 April 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for online submission of application: 21 April 2021

Last date for remittance of fee, by Challan through Bank - 23 April 2021

Madras High Court Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 310

Chobdar - 40

Cook - 01

Waterman - 01

Room Boy - 04

Watchman - 03

Book Restorer - 02

Library Attendant - 06

Madras High Court Salary:

Pay Level – 1 Rs.15,700 – 50,000

Eligibility Personal for Madras High Court Office Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Pass in VIII Standard or its equivalent For the post of Office Assistant, preference will be given for the persons having valid LMV driving licence / experience in cooking / experience in house-keeping

Age Limit:

For Others / Unreserved categories - 18 to 30 years SC/SC(A)/ST/ MBC&DC/BC/ BCM and Destitute Widows of all castes - 18 to 35 years For In-Service candidates (Fulltime member or approved / unapproved probationer of the Madras High Court Service or Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service or Puducherry Judicial Subordinate Service) - 18 to 45 years

Selection Process for Madras High Court Office Assistant and Other Posts

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Common Written Examination, Practical Test and Oral Test (Interview).

How to Apply for Madras High Court Office Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply online on mhc.tn.gov.in on or before 21 April 2021.

Application Fee:

BC/BCM/MBC&DC/Others/UR - Rs.500/- per post SC, ST, Differently Abled Persons and Destitute Widows of all castes - No Fee

Madras High Court Recruitment Notification Download

Online Application Link