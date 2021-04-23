Madras University Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Office Staff and Office Assistant Posts

Madras University Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madras University has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Office Staff and Office Assistant on its website - unom.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Madras University Office Assistant Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Date

The last date of receipt of application: 30 April 2021

Madras University Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 16 Posts

Office Staff: 10 Posts

Office Assistant: 06 Posts

Madras University Office Staff and Office Assistant Posts Salary:

Office Staff Salary - Rs.15,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Office Assistant Salary - Rs.10,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Eligibility Criteria for Office Staff and Office Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Staff: Any Degree with Computer Knowledge.

Office Assistant: HSC (10+2) Pass.

How to Apply for Madras University for Office Staff and Office Assistant Posts ?

Eligible and interested persons can apply for University of Madras (UoM) in the prescribed application format and send the application to The Registrar, University of Madras, Chennai 600 005, through Post only. The last date of submitting application is 30 April 2021 upto 5 PM.

Madras University Recruitment Notification and Application Form Download