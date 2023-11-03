Madras University Result 2023 OUT at unom.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Revaluation Marksheet

Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 OUT: University of Madras (UNOM) declared the revaluation results of all semesters for various UG, PG, and professional courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, M.Ed, LLB on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Madras University Revaluation Result 2023: University of Madras (UNOM) commonly known as Madras University has recently released the revaluation results of all the semesters of various UG, PG, and professional courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, M.Ed, LLB. University of Madras Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- unom.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Madras University result 2023, the students need to enter their register number.

Madras University Revaluation Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Madras released the revaluation results of all semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Madras University results 2023 on the official website of the University- unom.ac.in.

University of Madras Revaluation Results 2023 Click here

Steps to Check University of Madras Revaluation Result 2023 .

Candidates can check their revaluation results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, M.Ed, LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Madras University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Revaluation Result’ link given on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check UNOM Results 2023

Check here the direct link for UNOM Revaluation Results for various examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links UG /PG/Professional Revaluation Result all semesters 02-Nov-2023 Click here

University of Madras: Highlights

University of Madras (UNOM) commonly known as Madras University is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.