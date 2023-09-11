Mahaforest Vanrakshak Answer Key 2023: Check Forest Guard Result Updates Here

Mahaforest Vanrakshak Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Forest Department. The exam was conducted from 31 July to 11 August 2023. Candidates can check the direct link to Download the Forest Guard Answer key and other important information in this article.

Mahaforest Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Forest Department conducted the written exam from 31st July 2023 to 11th August 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam are waiting for the exam answer key. The answer key will be released on the official website. The answer key is expected to be released in the first week of October 2023.

Mahaforest Forest Guard Answer Key Link 2023

The exam was conducted to fill up 2417 vacancies for the post of Stenographer (Higher Grade), Stenographer (Lower Grade), Jr. Engineer (Civil), Sr. Statistics Assistant, Jr. Statistics Assistant, Surveyor, Accountant, and Forest Guard. The candidates can login into the provided link in order to check the status of the answer key.

Mahaforest Login Link 2023 Click Here

Vanrakshak Answer Key 2023 Raise Objection

The department will also invite the candidates to raise objections, if any. Those who would have any concerns regarding the answer can raise the objection within the stipulated time period. The details regarding the objection will be available once the answer key is released.

Mahaforest Vanrakshak Result 2023

The result of the exam shall also be released soon by the department. The result will be made available on the official website.

How to Download Maha Vanrakshak Answer Key 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Forest Department at www.mahaforest.gov.in.

Step 2: click on 'भरती प्रक्रिया Click Here'

Step 3: Click on the link “Maharashtra Vanrakshak Answer Key 2023”.

Step 4: Now, go to answer key link

Step 4: Login using your Application Number/Login ID & Password and click on Login.

Step 5: Maharashtra Forest FuardAnswer Key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the answer key and match with your response.

Maharashtra Forest Guard 203 Overview