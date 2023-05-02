Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Updates: Know When Will MSBSHSE Classes 10th, 12th Result Be Declared

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th result in May. However, as of now, there has been no official update regarding the release date and time of Maha SSC and HSC result 2023.  Going as per past trends, the state education minister announces the date, time and other details on Twitter. Students can check their Maharashtra Board classes 10th, 12th result 2023 online at: mahresult.nic.

They have to use their roll number and mother’s first name to download the marksheet. As per last year's statistics updates, 96.94% of students passed the Maharashtra SSC exam. Whereas, in HSC, 94.22% of students in the Arts, Science and Commerce streams have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam. 

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Date 

As of now no official date and time have been announced for the release of MSBSHSE classes 10th and 12th results. Check below the table to know the expected date: 

Events 

MSBSHSE Class 10th

Maharashtra Class 12th

Maha Exam Date 

March 2 to 25, 2023

February 21 to March 20, 2023

Maharashtra Board Result 

May 2023

May 2023

Where To Download Maharashtra Board Result 2023 For SSC and HSC? 

Students have to visit the official website to download Maha SSC and HSC marksheet. Check below the list of websites where they can check as well as download their result copy: 

  • mahresult.nic.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • mahresults.org.in

Is there any alternative way to check Maharashtra Board Classes 10th, 12th Result 2023? 

As of now, there has been no confirmation from the official regarding the declaration in any other way. However, as per media reports, students can check their result via SMS.  Sometimes, the website works slowly, in that case, they can check their scores through the SMS facility. They can know their result via SMS by following the steps provided below: 

  • Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone
  • Step 2: For Maharashtra SSC result type - MHSSC{space}Seat No and for class 12th, type MHHSC{space}Seat no
  • Step 3: Send this SMS to 57766

MSBSHSE Classes 10th, 12th Result Division and Percentage 

Students will also be given distinction if they secured 75% and above. Check below the table to know the result division and percentage below: 

Qualifying Status 

Marks

Distinction

75% and above

First Division

60% and above

Second Division

45% to 59%

Pass Grade

35% to 44%

Failed

Below 35%

