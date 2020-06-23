Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2020 for Law Officer Posts: 30 Vacancies Notified, Apply Offline by 30 June

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Law Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2020

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Law Officer- 30 Posts

Maharashtra Police Law Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 60 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 20, 000/- to Rs. 30, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Maharashtra Police Law Officer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Special Inspector General of Police, Nanded Range, Nanded, Maharashtra latest by 30 June 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.

