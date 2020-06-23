Study at Home
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020 for 112 MO (Medical Officer) Posts, Apply Online @nhm.assam.gov.in

Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam has invited applications for the post of Medical Officer (Critical Care). Check Details Here

Jun 23, 2020 13:29 IST
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020
MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam has invited applications for the post of Medical Officer (Critical Care) for Government Medical College Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before 06 July 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 06 July 2020

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Vacancy Details: 

Medical Officer (Critical Care) - 112 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer (Critical Care) Posts

Educational Qualification:

At least M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a University, recognized under MCI (Medical Council of India) and the candidate must be registered under Assam Medical Council/MCI

Age limit:

A candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- PM with Grade Pay of Rs. 12,700/- PM plus allowances as admissible under Rule

Official Notification PDF

Download MHRB Medical Officer (Critical Care) Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

 

How to Apply for MHRB Medical Officer (Critical Care) Posts ?

Eligible candidates may submit their online application on MHRB’s official website . The applicants can apply on or before 06 July 2020. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before submitting the online application.

Application Fee:

  • General category candidates  - Rs. 500/-
  •  OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate - Rs. 150/-

