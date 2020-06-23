MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020 for 112 MO (Medical Officer) Posts, Apply Online @nhm.assam.gov.in

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam has invited applications for the post of Medical Officer (Critical Care) for Government Medical College Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before 06 July 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 06 July 2020

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Vacancy Details:

Medical Officer (Critical Care) - 112 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer (Critical Care) Posts

Educational Qualification:



At least M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a University, recognized under MCI (Medical Council of India) and the candidate must be registered under Assam Medical Council/MCI

Age limit:

A candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- PM with Grade Pay of Rs. 12,700/- PM plus allowances as admissible under Rule

How to Apply for MHRB Medical Officer (Critical Care) Posts ?

Eligible candidates may submit their online application on MHRB’s official website . The applicants can apply on or before 06 July 2020. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before submitting the online application.

Application Fee: